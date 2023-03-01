It's gotten so bad for Lori Lightfoot, even dead people didn't vote for her this year!
Lori Lightfoot, America&apos;s worst mayor behind Bill DeBlasio, is voted OUT!

Rob breaks down her faceplant as Mayor and how perhaps in America&apos;s big Democrat cities, there&apos;s an awakening occurring.