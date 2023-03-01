It's gotten so bad for Lori Lightfoot, even dead people didn't vote for her this year!

Lori Lightfoot, America's worst mayor behind Bill DeBlasio, is voted OUT!
Rob breaks down her faceplant as Mayor and how perhaps in America's big Democrat cities, there's an awakening occurring.
Watch VideoChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is fighting for reelection Tuesday after a history-making but tumultuous four years in..