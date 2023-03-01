Kobe Bryant’s Family Settles Helicopter Crash Photos Lawsuit

Kobe Bryant’s Family , Settles Helicopter Crash Photos Lawsuit.

NPR reports that the late basketball star's family and L.A.

County have agreed to a $28.5 million settlement.

The settlement resolved a lawsuit against deputies and firefighters who shared photos of the victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The settlement includes another payment of $13.5 million in addition to $15 million awarded by a jury in August.

No future claims can be brought against the county as part of the agreement.

Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct, Luis Li, Bryant family attorney, via statement.

She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect, Luis Li, Bryant family attorney, via statement.

The attorney representing L.A.

County referred to the settlement as "fair and reasonable.".

We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss, Mira Hashmall, attorney representing L.A.

County, via statement.

Vanessa Bryant's co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, was also awarded $15 million at the August trial and reached an additional settlement with the county for about $5 million more in September.

