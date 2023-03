Dueling Liberal Meltdowns

It's on!

The North American battle of the Liberal Meltdown Challenge.

On the U.S. side of the border we have teachers union president Randi Weingarten in an epic meltdown over the possibility that cancellation of student debt won't be permitted.

North of the border Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a bizarre meltdown over even the slightest dissent from fully supporting a seemingly endless and expensive war in Ukraine that could lead to World War III.