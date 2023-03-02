G20: Blinken meets Lavrov as US and Russia trade barbs over Ukraine war

US officials said the top American and Russian diplomats met on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi.
There is no sign of a change of stance on either side.
US and Russia’s top diplomats speak for 10 minutes on sidelines of acrimonious G20 gathering
NEW DELHI -- Russian and Western diplomats clashed over the Ukraine war as Group of 20 foreign ministers gathered in New Delhi on..