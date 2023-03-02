George Carlin - The 10 Commandments
George Carlin - The 10 Commandments

George Denis Patrick Carlin (May 12, 1937 – June 22, 2008) was an American comedian, actor, author, and social critic.

Regarded as one of the most important and influential stand-up comedians of all time, he was dubbed &quot;the dean of counterculture comedians&quot;.

He was known for his black comedy and reflections on politics, the English language, psychology, religion, and taboo subjects.

His &quot;seven dirty words&quot; routine was central to the 1978 United States Supreme Court case F.C.C.

V.

Pacifica Foundation, in which a 5–4 decision affirmed the government&apos;s power to censor indecent material on public airwaves.