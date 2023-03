American Defector Exposes CIA Role in Ukraine War, CrossTalk Gets Loomered After DeSantis Betrays Trump

Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall is joined by congressional sensation Laura Loomer to discuss her latest report on Governor Ron DeSantis, and his secret plot to undermine President Trump and free speech.

We also detail the heroic tale of American soldier John David McIntyre from Mobile, Alabama, who infiltrated the Ukrainian neo-nazi legion, and defected to Russia, with proof of war crimes and CIA involvement.