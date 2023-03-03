Starmer's Sue Gray appointment a 'major mistake', says Tory MP

Conservative MP Simon Clarke has said the appointment of Sue Gray as Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff is a "major mistake", alleging that it calls into question the former civil servant's impartiality during her 'partygate' investigation.

The former cabinet minister said: "Many people will think that this is a serious question mark over that investigation and it is unhelpful for it to become known that the person in charge of it obviously held very strongly partisan political views." Report by Buseld.

