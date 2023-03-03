California mountain communities buried in heavy snowfall: State of Emergency declared #usnews

As winter continues its onslaught, the snow keeps pounding California's mountains, hitting even the most popular resorts and communities.

From Lake Tahoe to Arrowhead, people are struggling with closed highways and dwindling supplies.

The situation is so severe that the governor has declared a state of emergency in 13 counties, and the National Guard has been called in to help with rescue efforts.

Snowplow drivers are expected to spend the next week trying to clear the roads, and officials have responded to nearly 100 rescue calls because of the snow.

Meanwhile, Yosemite National Park is also closed after a record-breaking snowfall.

As the situation deteriorates, emergency officials are urging people to stay home and avoid the roads at all costs.