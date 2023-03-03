A Little White Lie Movie Clip

A Little White Lie Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Shriver (Michael Shannon), a down-on-his-luck handyman who has never read a book in his life, is mistaken for a famous writer that has been in hiding for over 20 years.

With nothing to lose, he accepts an invitation to attend a college literary festival and finds himself surrounded by adoring fans and an English professor (Kate Hudson) who captures his heart.

Shriver must do whatever it takes for his shot at love in this fish-out-of-water comedy.

Director Michael Maren Writers Michael Maren Actors Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Zach Braff, Kate Linder, Aja Naomi King, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Don Johnson Genre Comedy Run Time 1 hour 41 minutes