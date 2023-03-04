Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Manitoba child care, alleged election interference – March 3, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson announce that the province will achieve an average of $10-a-day regulated child care spaces as of April 2, 2023.

They are joined at the news conference in Winnipeg by Dan Vandal (federal minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada), Wayne Ewasko (Manitoba minister education and early childhood learning) and Cordella Friesen (president and CEO, YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg).

The prime minister responds to questions from reporters on the ongoing calls for a public inquiry into foreign election interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections following a non-binding motion passed on Thursday by Procedure and House Affairs Committee urging such a probe.

He also comments on Adastra Labs, the B.C. firm that was licensed by Health Canada to produce and sell cocaine as well as whether the next commissioner of the RCMP should be Indigenous.