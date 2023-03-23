Canada: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming visit, federal budget
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a news conference on Parliament Hill, where he responds to questions from reporters on U.S. President Joe Biden&apos;s upcoming visit to Canada and his expectations for the federal budget.

The NDP leader is also asked about his party&apos;s supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals, in light of the dispute over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allowing his chief of staff, Katie Telford, to testify at a parliamentary committee on alleged foreign election interference.

(March 22, 2023)