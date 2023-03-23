Canada: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming visit, federal budget

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a news conference on Parliament Hill, where he responds to questions from reporters on U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Canada and his expectations for the federal budget.

The NDP leader is also asked about his party's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals, in light of the dispute over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allowing his chief of staff, Katie Telford, to testify at a parliamentary committee on alleged foreign election interference.

(March 22, 2023)