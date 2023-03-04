Pyramid of Giza: A secret, hidden corridor discovered by archaeologists | Explainer | Oneindia News

Egyptian authorities have unveiled a once-hidden corridor inside one of the Great Pyramids.

The discovery has been made in one of the pyramids at Giza, just outside of Cairo, that dates back some 4,500 years ago.

The newly discovered corridor is located on the northern side of the Pyramid of Khufu.

This is a very significant discovery as it might open up a lot of frontiers in knowing the mysterious world of the marvellous pyramids.

In this video, we explain this recently discovered pyramid and tell you what the implications could be of this significant discovery.

But before that, don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to Oneindia.

#Pyramidofgiza #Pyramid #Egyptdiscovery