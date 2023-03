Police attend scene of crash after missing persons case ends

People lay flowers by the side of a road after a missing persons inquiry comes to an end, following the discovery of three young dead people, in a crashed car in South Wales.

Five people were reported missing after a night out in Newport on Friday, but the vehicle they were travelling in was only found just after midnight last night.

Report by Blairm.

