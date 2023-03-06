Chris Rock Responds to Oscars Slap Nearly a Year Later

Chris Rock Responds to Oscars Slap , Nearly a Year Later.

It's been almost a full year since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

Rock has finally addressed the situation in his new Netflix special, 'Selective Outrage.'.

I’m going to try to do a show tonight without offending nobody.

I’m going to try my best, because you never know who might get triggered, Chris Rock, via 'Selective Outrage'.

People always say words hurt.

Anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face, Chris Rock, via 'Selective Outrage'.

You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith, Chris Rock, via 'Selective Outrage'.

The comedian even seemingly responded to Smith's video apology.

The comedian even seemingly responded to Smith's video apology.

I love Will Smith, my whole life.

I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life … now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whupped, Chris Rock, via 'Selective Outrage'.

Rock also addressed the reason why he "didn't do nothing back [to Smith] that night.".

Because I got parents.

You know what my parents taught me?

Don’t fight in front of white people, Chris Rock, via 'Selective Outrage'