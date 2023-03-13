Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel ROASTS Will Smith's Slap in Opening Speech

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but joke about Will Smith’s infamous slap during his opening monologue.
Smith slapped the host of last year’s event, Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife’s hairstyle, who had been shaving her head since 2021 due to alopecia areata.
Kimmel joked there was a crisis team ready in case of any violence, which included the Mandalorian, a Spider-Man, and Steven Spielberg.
Report by Brooksl.
