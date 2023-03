Police 'truly sorry' for not arresting Couzens before Everard murder

The Met's deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy, who leads the force's Directorate of Professional Standards, says he is "truly sorry" that the police did not arrest Wayne Couzens for indecent exposure before he raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

Report by Blairm.

