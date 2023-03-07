Operation Fortune Ruse de guerre Movie Clip - Ruse De Guerre

Operation Fortune Ruse de guerre Movie Clip - Ruse De Guerre - Plot synopsis: In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant).

Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

US Release Date: March 3, 2023 Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant, Jason Statham Director: Guy Ritchie