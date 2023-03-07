Home Secretary: 'Robust and novel' Bill will stop boats

Home Secretary Suella Braverman announces plans to stop small boats arriving on UK shores as "robust and novel".

She says the new Illegal Migration Bill will mean that "anyone entering the UK illegally will be detained and swiftly removed." The bill also stipulates that under-18s, the ill or people at risk of harm will be exempt.

The new Bill has come under cross-party criticism however with suggestions it will leave thousands of people unable to claim British citizenship ever again.

Report by Nelsonr.

