Holi 2023: Widows in Vrindavan celebrate Holi in a special way | Watch | Oneindia News

Holi 2023: Widows in Vrindavan celebrate Holi in a special way

A large number of widows once again,like every year, participated in Holi celebrations inside the historic Gopinath temple, in Vrindavan.

It is the seventh year that social reformer and founder of Sulabh International, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, initiated efforts to mobilise hundreds of widows who have made Vrindavan their home to celebrate Holi.

As such, the Vrindavan’s Holi celebrations in recent years have become memorable occasions for the large number of widows here.

