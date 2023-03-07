Banned for life: UK Government’s fresh attempt to stop migrant boats

Home Secretary Suella Braverman says it would “betray” British voters not to tackle the “waves of illegal migrants breaching our border” as she unveiled plans for new laws to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

People travelling to the UK through unauthorised means would not be able to claim asylum in the country, and would face a lifetime ban on returning after they are removed.

The new Illegal Migration Bill is one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five priorities for 2023.

The bill has raised concerns for opposition parties and refugee charities, with the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, saying it is “profoundly concerned”.

Report by Jonesia.

