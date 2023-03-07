Alex Gibney to Make Elon Musk Documentary

'Variety' reports that the Oscar-winning director made the announcement on March 6.

The project, which is already in production, will be a “definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.”.

Gibney said he was "hugely excited" to examine Musk on film.

The documentary will be produced by Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time.

Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world, Zhang Xin, Closer Media founder, via statement.

Some of Gibney's notable works include 'Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief,'.

'Taxi to the Dark Side,' 'Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room'.

And 'Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine.'