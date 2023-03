Labour: Govt's immigration bill will make problems worse

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper accuses the government of not having a procedure in place for returning migrants from the UK as set out in the migrants bill brought to the Commons on Tuesday.

She says the government's plans will lead to tens of thousands more people in hotels, saying this "doesn't work for anyone and will make problems worse." Report by Nelsonr.

