Steel Toe Morning Show 03-08-23: Watching Everyone Eat Each Other

Oh boy it's another Steel Toe Morning Show!

We cover a drunk Florida man falling down and hurting himself blaming it on attackers, Aaron Rodgers gets permission to meet with the Jets, the J6 Committee doctors CCTV footage, a teacher chokes out their students, comics react to Chris Rock's new special, a madman tries to hijack a plane with a spoon, leave Gene Hackman alone and much more!

Join the Steel Toe Show this morning!

