Meet The Characters from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

It's time to meet the characters from the fantasy movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman and Hugh Grant Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit the big screen March 31, 2023!