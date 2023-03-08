Elon Musk Apologizes After Mocking Laid-Off, Disabled Twitter Employee

Elon Musk Apologizes After Mocking , Laid-Off, Disabled Twitter Employee.

Associated Press reports that Haraldur Thorleifsson began working for Twitter in 2021 when his startup, Ueno, was acquired by the company.

On March 5, Throleifsson, who lives in Iceland, signed on to his computer to work.

But he and about 200 other people were locked out of the system.

Considering the recent mass layoffs at Twitter, Thorleifsson questioned whether he still had a job.

He reached out to the appropriate channels to see if he was still employed but didn't hear back for nine days.

So he decided to tweet Twitter CEO Elon Musk to see if he could get an answer.

Musk went on to question Thorleifsson about his role at Twitter and his disability.

.

Musk then accused Thorleifsson of just trying to "get a big payout.".

Thorleifsson said he received an email amid the Twitter exchange that he had been let go.

But on March 7, Musk issued a public apology