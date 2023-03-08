Outside Lands 2023 Lineup Announced

Outside Lands 2023 , Lineup Announced.

'Pitchfork' reports that the lineup for the San Francisco festival was announced on March 7.

The headliners will be Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza.

Other performers include Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monae.

The 1975, Interpol, Lil Yachty, .

Zedd, Maggie Rogers, Willow.

Shaquille O'Neal as Diesel and many more.

Tickets go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m.

SFGATE reports that prices for the 3-day festival range from $449 to $4,899.

Outside Lands 2023 will take place from August 11-13 at the Golden Gate Park