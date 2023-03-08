2 More Eyedrop Brands Have Been Recalled

2 More Eyedrop Brands , Have Been Recalled.

ABC News reports that the FDA has posted recall notices for eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex.

ABC News reports that the FDA has posted recall notices for eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex.

Pharmedica said it is recalling Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops for issues "that could result in blindness.".

The OTC eyedrops are intended to soothe eye irritation.

That recall affects approximately 2,900 bottles.

Apotex recalled Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.15%.

The eyedrops treat a form of glaucoma.

No injuries have been reported, but the recall was issued after cracks were found in several caps.

The two recalls come after EzriCare Artificial Tears were recalled last month.

In that instance, five people suffered permanent vision loss and one person died