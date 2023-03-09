Bing Has Exceeded 100 Million Daily Active Users, Microsoft Says.
Engadget reports that Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's VP for Modern Life, Search and Devices, said the milestone was attained a month after the company's chatbot AI was launched.
We see this appeal of the new Bing as a validation of our view that search is due for a reinvention and of the unique value proposition of combining Search + Answers + Chat + Creation in one experience, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's VP for Modern Life, Search and Devices, via statement.
According to Mehdi, one-third of the daily active users are new to Bing