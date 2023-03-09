Princeton senior named the Gatorade Ohio girls basketball player of year

Princeton High School senior point guard Solè Williams was named Wednesday morning as the Gatorade Ohio High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Williams was ecstatic upon learning of the news during her digital tech class in second bell Wednesday morning.

"I've been getting a lot of messages just congratulating me from a lot of people," Williams said.

"Just telling me that my hard work has been paying off and just giving me good words and stuff.

That's what I've been getting a lot lately." Williams, a Texas A&M signee, averages 20.5 points, 3.7 steals, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Vikings (26-2), who play Grafton Midview (23-4) in a Division I state semifinal at 6 p.m.

Friday at University of Dayton Arena.