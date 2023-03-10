Dropshipping in 2023 | step by step full gude

Dropshipping is a retail fulfillment method where a store doesn't keep the products it sells in stock.

Instead, when a store sells a product, it purchases the item from a third party and has it shipped directly to the customer.

This allows the store to operate without a physical inventory and reduces the upfront cost of starting a business.

Dropshipping has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially with the growth of e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce.

With dropshipping, anyone can start an online business with minimal capital investment and risk, making it an attractive option for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

However, it also has some challenges and limitations, such as the lack of control over inventory, shipping times, and product quality.