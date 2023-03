Deepika Padukone leaves for USA where she will be one of the presenters for Oscars |Oneindia News

Deepika Padukone is making waves not only in India, but all over the world!

The actress was recently seen turning heads at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week in Paris.

Now, the actress is on her way to attend the Oscars 2023 as a presenter, and fans can’t wait to see her!

