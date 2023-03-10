UK-France Summit will cover ‘range of issues’ says govt

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says the UK-France Summit will cover a “range of issues”, but understands that a lot of people will be focusing on “migration-related work”.

The cabinet minister adds that it is in both the UK and France’s interest to “build on our coordinated approach to protect the people who are genuinely fleeing persecution and war, but also to make sure that we break the business model of evil people traffickers." Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn