Starmer: PM needs to 'reel in' Boris Johnson's honours list

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, saying: "I think most of the public would think that the PM would now reel this in and get control over what is becoming a pretty ridiculous situation.

Report by Patelr.

