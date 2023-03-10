DeSantis Takes Hilarious Jabs at Gavin Newsom on His Home Turf | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Brendon Leslie, of Florida’s Voice, and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales about Ron DeSantis lashing out at Gavin Newsom on his visit to California; Gavin Newsom cutting ties with Walgreens for it’s refusal to sell Mifepristone in states where it is illegal; journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger being questioned about the “Twitter Files” by Rep.

Stacey Plaskett and her attempts to get them to name Elon Musk as their source; Hillary Clinton making International Women’s Day about climate change and the Ukraine War; Jill Biden celebrating International Women’s Day by giving an International Women of Courage Award to trans woman and biological male Alba Rueda; and much more.