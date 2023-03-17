Breaking Scandal Around Silicon Valley Bank Bailout Could Destroy Newsom | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Peter Lloyd and Savanah Hernandez about the revelation that Gavin Newsom publicly advocated for the bank bailout of Silicon Valley Bank while neglecting to admit his money and some of the wineries he owned had their money in the bank; San Francisco’s reparations plan which it’s task force recommends giving $5 million to each qualifying black resident to amend for slavery; Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota Peggy Flanagan doubling down on protecting gender reassignment surgery for transgender kids and Elon Musk’s reaction; ”Morning Joe’s” Joe Scarborough and Dr. Anthony Fauci making excuses for getting so many things wrong about the COVID vaccine; Ron DeSantis’ hilarious mockery of liberals praising the efficacy of the COVID vaccine while testing positive for the virus; and much more.