What Colin Kaepernick’s White Racism Tells You About Half-frican Americans | Ep 399

Colin Kaepernick is back, and you know what that means.

Stand by for wokeness.

The former kneeling-back of the San Francisco 49ers has released a “graphic novel” comic book detailing his struggle to find his identity as a child.

In this cartoonishly bad tale, Kaepernick paints his white, adoptive parents as “problematic” and perpetuating racism by suppressing his true identity as a kid.

Jason unloads on the lack of gratitude Kaepernick shows for the two people who chose to raise a little boy who had been abandoned by a father he never knew and a birth mother who didn’t want the job of being his parent.

Kaepernick worships at the altar of racial idolatry, and he’s sacrificing his white parents in pursuit of his “blackness.” “Fearless” contributor Delano Squires adds his parental perspective to the conversation.

Plus, the “Korean Cosell” Steve Kim joins the show to discuss Kaepernick, Tiger Woods' women problems, and Patrick Ewing getting booted from his alma mater.