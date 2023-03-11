Musk’s New Twitter Dream: Become 'Biggest Financial Institution In The World’
Musk’s New Twitter Dream: Become 'Biggest Financial Institution In The World’

Twitter is nearing profitability, its billionaire owner and CEO Elon Musk claimed in a Tuesday interview, sharing further details on his lofty long-term aspirations for his social media company and rekindling his hopes for a so-called superapp.