Watch the uncensored moment will smith smacks chris rock on stage at the Oscars

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, actor Will Smith walked onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face during Rock's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.

The slap was in response to Rock's joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which she had been shaving since 2021 due to alopecia areata.

Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth!" at Rock twice, who briefly responded, then completed his presentation without further interruption.