Rachel Reeves urges the BBC to put Gary Lineker back on air

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, says that "Tory MPs have put intolerable pressure on the BBC because they don't like the criticism of their government policy" before urging the broadcaster to put Gary Lineker back on air saying he "should be able to express his views".

Report by Czubalam.

