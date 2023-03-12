Now You Know The Truth - Justice For All

Tucker Carlson reveled footage that revealed the truth about what really took place on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.

Now Former President J.

Donald Trump has created a music video that includes the J6 prisoners singing our National Anthem.

These prisoners have been left to languish in the Washington DC jail without due process.

This song was created to help support the prisoners and their families.

You can purchase the song online wherever music is sold.

This song is also available as a 45 on vinyl.