15 - FOJC Radio Sunday Night Live - Exploring the Flat Earth 3-12-23

What does the earth actually look like?

Is it pear shape, is it a globe like we have been taught since birth?

Throughout ancient civilizations there is evidence for flat earth on maps drawn by man.

Why does academia today teach the heliocentric view?

What is Nasa hiding?

A better question is, what is the devil hiding?

Let's look to the word of God for answers and investigate biblical cosmology, flat earth, and test it against what the world is teaching.

Join Brett Graham and Brian Reece along with special guest Joe Caruso, on this important topic.