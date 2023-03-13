Creed III (2023) SPOILER FREE REVIEW | Movies Merica
Creed III (2023) SPOILER FREE REVIEW | Movies Merica

Michael B.

Jordan returns as Adonis Creed in Creed III but this time he&apos;s also quarterbacking this thing since he&apos;s also directing this movie.

He&apos;s joined by Jonathan Majors as his childhood friend who comes back into Adonis&apos; life with bad intentions.

Creed is happily retired from boxing and enjoying life with his wife and daughter, but it doesn&apos;t stay that way, since we wouldn&apos;t have a movie if it did.

Is this movie worth getting up off the couch to check out?

Listen to this spoiler-free review to find out!