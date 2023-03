Junior doctors' strike is 'frustrating', says Steve Barclay

The health secretary labels the junior doctors' strike as "frustrating", and maintains that they are refuisng to engage in talks surrounding pay.

Steve Barclay argues that their 35% pay rise demand is "strange" and "unaffordable".

Report by WARDL.

