Starmer praises defence funding but slams migration bill

Sir Keir Starmer praises the Conservatives for providing the armed forces with £5 billion in defence funding, saying "security is the first duty of any government".

The Labour leader also argues that while "security of our borders is paramount", the new Illegal Migration Bill "won't solve the problem".

Report by WARDL.

