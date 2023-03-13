Ukrainian helicopter crew take on high-risk missions near Bakhmut

In the early morning, three attack helicopters take off from a secret base in Ukraine, flying low towards the eastern city of Bahkmut.

As they approach their target, they suddenly rise, firing a hail of rockets, before taking a sharp turn and returning to their base, all at a dangerously low altitude.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion a little over a year ago, Ukrainian helicopter pilots have been flying dangerous combat missions every day at the controls of their old Mi-8 and Mi-24 aircraft.