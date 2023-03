Commonwealth Flag for Peace raised to join members' flags

A Commonwealth Flag for Peace has been raised along with members' flags to mark 2023 as the Commonwealth Year of Peace.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle observed the Flag Raising Ceremony in what is the first since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Report by WARDL.

