US DOT online step by step (w/ Felisha Beverly)

In this video I walk Felisha through the online DOT step in order to secure your right to travel.

Yes this does protect you from unlawful stops on the road.

If you are not in commerce you don't need registration or a driver's license.

Getting this number stopped the threats by my local legal "authorities" for towing my car for no registration.

The US government is protecting your right to travel, similar to changing your status to a National by way of the passport application.