Steel Toe Morning Show Friend Or Foe?!?

Welcome into another live In The Paint Podcast with John and Alex!

We have a lot of great topics to dive into this week!

We are set to breakdown everything including the worst from this past week&apos;s cons, non sense, mistakes and lies as more comics and podcast personalities find there way onto our s*** list we are hear to bring them all down and call it out every time!

So sit back grab a beer and enjoy the show!

