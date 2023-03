Will Republicans Embrace Early Voting? | Interview with Scott Presler at CPAC

Allison Haunss catches up at CPAC with Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler.

Early Vote Action PAC (“EVA”) was created to achieve a strict purpose — organize & mobilize Republicans to vote early, so that by the time Election Day rolls around, the Republican victory is already baked in.

To find out more simply check out www.earlyvoteaction.com