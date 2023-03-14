Celebrating the 75th anniversary of UN Declaration of Human Rights through film

Like every year, the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH), is held in March in Geneva, parallel to the main session of the UN Human Rights Council.
Like every year, the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH), is held in March in Geneva, parallel to the main session of the UN Human Rights Council.
After a highly acclaimed run in North America, Roger Waters will take his “This Is Not a Drill” tour across Europe. The long..
African Union (AU), an organization uniting 55 independent African states, has consistently placed focus on women’s empowerment,..